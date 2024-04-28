PGGM Investments Sells 9,591 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after buying an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Fortinet by 358.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,478,000 after buying an additional 1,285,197 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 569.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 964,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after buying an additional 820,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.18. 4,138,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

