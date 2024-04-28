Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.3% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 77,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $95.02. 5,391,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,754. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

