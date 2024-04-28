Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.