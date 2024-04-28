Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Piraeus Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 17,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,201. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

