Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Piraeus Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Piraeus Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 17,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,201. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
