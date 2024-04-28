Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $807,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up about 0.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FNOV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. 5,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $608.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

