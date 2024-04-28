Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $837.77 million, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

