Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,168. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

