Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 675,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,541. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

