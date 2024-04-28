Polymesh (POLYX) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $218.07 million and $46.55 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,046,599,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,046,298,043.244744 with 844,704,443.73613 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.40668688 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $88,004,782.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars.

