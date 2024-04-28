Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.41. 3,330,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,731. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

