Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 818 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $762.88. 447,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,111. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $802.08 and its 200-day moving average is $760.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

