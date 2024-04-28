Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,252,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,548,000. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Separately, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,843,000.

NYSEARCA SMTH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,063. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

