Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,685,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,658,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851,638. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

