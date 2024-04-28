Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $264,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $5.05 on Friday, reaching $297.56. The company had a trading volume of 116,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.43 and its 200 day moving average is $277.80. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $227.92 and a 52-week high of $308.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.