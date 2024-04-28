Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $129.53. The company had a trading volume of 281,689 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.