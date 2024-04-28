Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,344,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 61,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.11. 328,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

