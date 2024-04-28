Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $181.82 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $181.82 million and $2.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $9.96 or 0.00015755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,216.36 or 0.99967698 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012554 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013203 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.30767601 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,069,189.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

