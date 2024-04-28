Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,498 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $13,704,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $9,313,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $7,315,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. 1,808,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -14.60%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.