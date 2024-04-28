Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,667. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $265.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.