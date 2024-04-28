Raymond James & Associates Has $178.58 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $178,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.62. 6,268,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,039. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

