Request Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Request has a total market cap of $132.59 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001414 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,241.50 or 1.00144793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012642 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012827 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00106398 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13884894 USD and is up 7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,227,270.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

