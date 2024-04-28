Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th.
NASDAQ:RGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 307,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
