Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $64,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,401,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,503. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

