Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,444 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 41,799 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $87,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,427 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,038 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,358. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

