Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 762,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 455,661 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $609,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,620,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,620,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,890 shares of company stock valued at $29,738,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.84. 20,612,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,401,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

