Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eaton were worth $60,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $4,399,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 24,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.60.

Eaton Stock Up 2.3 %

ETN stock traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.30. 2,305,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $331.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

