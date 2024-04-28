Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,689 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,506 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $91,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,467,000 after purchasing an additional 294,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,042,016 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $206,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,680,009 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,804,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,097. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

