Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,170,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,254,000 after acquiring an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $416,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,625,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. 16,187,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,118,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

