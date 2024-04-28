Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $108,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

