Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $240.42 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001397 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,944.02 or 0.99939420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00105154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00197147 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $440.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

