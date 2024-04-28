RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.52. 6,840,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

