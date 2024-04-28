RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $159.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $159,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,664.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 119,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,256,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,856. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

