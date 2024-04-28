RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.73. 6,304,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

