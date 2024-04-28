Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RHI opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

