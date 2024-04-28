Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Short Interest Update

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,130,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 30,930,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,257. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

