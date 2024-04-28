Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Update

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.