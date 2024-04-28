Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Update

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance
Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Roth Ch Acquisition V
