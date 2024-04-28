RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.41. 4,428,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,154,806. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

