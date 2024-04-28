Sapphire Price Tops $0.0038 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $221.17 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.08 or 0.05184132 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00053920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021685 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,730,737,201 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,344,578 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

