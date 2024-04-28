Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Savaria Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$16.55 on Friday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.39.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.7945271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.64.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

