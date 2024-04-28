Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Savaria Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$16.55 on Friday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.39.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.7945271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Savaria
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.