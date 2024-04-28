ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 556,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ScanSource Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SCSC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.97. 101,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $45.10.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
