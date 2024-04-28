ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 556,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ScanSource Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCSC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.97. 101,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ScanSource Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ScanSource by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in ScanSource by 3,872.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

