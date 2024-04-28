Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 747,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

