Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Raised by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 14.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $85,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

