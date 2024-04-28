Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Selina Hospitality Stock Performance

Selina Hospitality stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,779. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Selina Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

