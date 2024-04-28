Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Up 52.9% in April

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Sharps Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ STSS remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. 14,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,862. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Sharps Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
About Sharps Technology
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
