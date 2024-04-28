SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SHL Telemedicine Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of SHLT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. SHL Telemedicine has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $12.75.

Get SHL Telemedicine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SHL Telemedicine in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

SHL Telemedicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SHL Telemedicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHL Telemedicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.