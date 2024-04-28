Short Interest in Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Grows By 100.0%

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

EUSHY remained flat at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Eurocash has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

