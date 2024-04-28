Short Interest in Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Grows By 100.0%

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Eurocash Price Performance
EUSHY remained flat at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Eurocash has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
About Eurocash
