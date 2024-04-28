Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Increases By 26.6%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 327.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 164.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.58. 74,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,992. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.