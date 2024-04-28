Short Interest in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Grows By 26.8%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 12,070,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Herbalife Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLF

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Herbalife by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Herbalife by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.