Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Expands By 106.4%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the March 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Interfor Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS IFSPF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,803. Interfor has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

