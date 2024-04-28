Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Expands By 185.7%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.60.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,996.67.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Stories

